November 21, 2022

The Cleveland Browns dropped to 3-7 on the season after their Week 11 defeat to the Buffalo Bills, and clearly, star defensive end Myles Garrett is getting frustrated with all the losing.

Garrett went viral on Sunday after the loss, with a photo of him sitting alone on the bench becoming the talk of NFL Twitter. The rest of the Browns went to the midfield or to the locker room, but the 26-year-old DE stayed on the sidelines looking frustrated.

Myles Garrett sits alone on the bench while the rest of the team goes to midfield or to the locker room. #Brownspic.twitter.com/peMpbDMsr1 — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 20, 2022

Sure enough, Garrett has every reason to be disappointed. The Browns are bottom of the AFC North, and it’s looking likely that they are going to miss the playoffs for the second straight year. Since being drafted by Cleveland in 2017, Garrett and the team have made it to the postseason just once, way back in 2020.

With Myles Garrett’s frustration seemingly clear, fans couldn’t help but feel that he’s going to ask for a trade sooner rather than later. While it’s all talk now, it’s certainly not a good sign that the former no. 1 overall pick appears disengaged.

“Time for a trade. Get a haul. Rebuild the D,” a fan said. Another one commented, “Writing’s on the wall.”

“That’s a guy contemplating a trade request in the off season,” a third commented added.

Some were supportive of Garrett if he ends up requesting for a trade, though, with a Twitter user saying, “He should be traded, he’s too good for us.”

Another Garrett faithful shared, “Excellent! Let’s hope he’s more and more detached and disengaged week by week so he can leave this dumpster fire and I can root for my favorite player again.”

Hopefully the Browns turn things around sooner rather than later. After all, they wouldn’t want to see Garrett forcing his way out of Cleveland.