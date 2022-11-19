Published November 19, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

While we will miss out on a blizzard game, the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will square off in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Ford Field in Detroit. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Browns-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below.

Cleveland has gone 3-6 this season, navigating the murky waters that come with trading Baker Mayfield and taking on the Deshaun Watson saga. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was put in a near-impossible situation for his third season at the helm of the Browns.

Buffalo, at 6-3, finds themselves in second place in the AFC East division. After starting the season 6-1, Buffalo has lost two in a row with a disappointing defeat at the Jets and an overtime thriller against Minnesota. An injury to quarterback Josh Allen may be partially to blame.

Here are the Browns-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Bills Odds

Cleveland Browns: +7.5 (-105)

Buffalo Bills: -7.5 (-115)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

Jacoby Brissett has just a couple games left to audition for next season, and so far has completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,074 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Brissett has also rushed for two touchdowns. Nick Chubb leads the team with 904 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, while Kareem Hunt is second with 314 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Cleveland has rushed for 1,429 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Buffalo has only allowed 986 rushing yards to their opponents this season. Amari Cooper has been a great addition to the receiving corps, leading the team with 585 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Donovan Peoples-Jones is second with 515 receiving yards but has yet to break the endzone. David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, and Hunt have all caught one touchdown. Cleveland ranks 10th in the league, averaging 24.1 points per game.

Defense has been an issue for Cleveland, not a good sign considering the offense they will line up against. The Browns rank 31st in the league by averaging 26.4 points per game. Myles Garrett has sacked opponents seven and a half times to lead the team. Buffalo has been solid at protecting Allen, surrendering just 18 sacks. Allen’s 10 interceptions present a great opportunity for Cleveland’s secondary, which has managed only three interceptions.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Josh Allen is healthy enough to start, and has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 2,733 yards with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Allen also leads the team with 476 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Devin Singletary is second with 394 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Buffalo has totaled 1,169 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while Cleveland has allowed 1,180 yards and 15 touchdowns to opponents. Stefon Diggs continues to be a favorite target for Allen, leading the team with 72 catches for 985 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gabriel Davis ranks second with 544 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Isaiah McKenzie has also caught five touchdowns. Cleveland has allowed 13 passing touchdowns to opponents. Buffalo has lit up scoreboards, ranking second in the league with 27.8 points per game.

Buffalo’s defense has been fantastic, ranking second by allowing 16.8 points per game. Von Miller has sacked opponents an incredible eight times, while Buffalo has totaled 27 sacks as a team. Cleveland has allowed 19 sacks to opponents. Jordan Poyer leads the team with four interceptions, but he has been limited in practice this week.

Final Browns-Bills Prediction & Pick

Josh Allen needs his revenge, and the Cleveland defense comes at the perfect time to snap a losing streak.

Final Browns-Bills Prediction & Pick: Buffalo -7.5 (-115), over 49.5 (-110)