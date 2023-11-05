Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is looking forward to the chance to play Baltimore and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett doesn't need any motivation. He doesn't need any bulletin board material. He's just ready to go.

Garrett is pumped up for a Sunday November 12 showdown with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, per Browns reporter Jake Trotter. Garrett is so excited for that game he spent a good portion of time at his postgame press conference on Sunday talking about next week's game in Baltimore.

Myles Garrett says they’re “excited for the challenge” of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense pic.twitter.com/7SssUGUsmM — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 5, 2023

The Browns shut out the lowly Arizona Cardinals 27-0 on Sunday. Garrett recorded a sack in the game, helping his unit pitch a shutout. Garrett is having an outstanding season for Cleveland. He's tallied 24 total tackles so far this season with 8.5 sacks. Garrett also has forced four fumbles so far in 2023, which ties a career high.

The Browns will have quite a challenge in Baltimore. The Ravens destroyed the Seattle Seahawks 37-3 on Sunday, behind an impressive defensive performance which allowed only six first downs. The Ravens offense also found easy success, putting up more than 500 yards of total offense on the day. Lamar Jackson didn't have his best game, however. Jackson threw for a total of 187 passing yards with no touchdowns. He missed most of the fourth quarter due to an injury, but appears to be doing okay, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

“I feel great,” Jackson said following the game.

That's music to the ears of Ravens fans. And also to Myles Garrett, who appears to be laying in wait for the chance to play.

Cleveland and Baltimore kick off on Sunday November 12 at 1 Eastern. The Ravens are 7-2, while the Browns are 5-3.