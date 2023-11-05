Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is warning his team after they blew out the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has been in the NFL long enough to know that winning just one game doesn't get you to the Super Bowl. It's a series of wins over time that helps get you to where you need to go.

That's the message Harbaugh's trying to send to his team following Baltimore's impressive 37-3 blowout victory over the Seahawks on Sunday, per Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec. Harbaugh doesn't want his team gloating too much over the team's dominating performance.

“Total team effort against a very good football team. … but you also understand it’s only one win,” Harbaugh said.

TOTAL DOMINATION FOR BALTIMORE

The Ravens dominated the Seahawks from start to finish, with one of the best defensive performances the franchise has put together since Ray Lewis played for the team. The Seahawks managed only six first downs the entire game, and were out gained in yards by the Ravens in staggering fashion. The Seahawks managed only 151 yards in total offense, while the Ravens carved out 515 total yards.

Baltimore had easy success both passing and running the football. Gus Edwards ran for two touchdowns, and Odell Beckham Jr. scored a touchdown for the first time since the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Keaton Mitchell also got his first NFL touchdown, rushing for 138 yards.

Seattle, on the other hand, continues to struggle. The Seahawks have been banged up on the offensive line and the team's struggled to both protect the quarterback Geno Smith and run the football all season. Those woes continued on Sunday, as Seattle managed a mere 28 yards on the ground and Smith was sacked four times. Geno Smith finished with only 157 yards passing, with no touchdowns and an interception.

The two teams are headed in opposite directions. Baltimore improves to 7-2 on the season, while Seattle falls to 5-3.