Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-5 on the season following a 23-20 loss to their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday afternoon. After the game, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski were heard screaming at one another in the locker room.

Of course, that prompted questions from the media at the post game press conference. According to ESPN Browns writer Jake Trotter, the Browns coach referred to it as “normal football’ emotion. Garrett gave a little more detail.

#Browns Myles Garrett on the screaming in the locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/bs2mWLcv2w — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 23, 2022

“We are gonna voice our opinions. Sometimes it’s gonna spill out where people from the outside can hear. Nobody is going to… no worse for wear. I think everybody is just very content on winning and fixing what we have going wrong,” Garrett said.

There is plenty going wrong for the Browns this season. The defense has struggled to live up to the talent and athleticism on the field. They have particularly struggled stopping opposing running games. On Sunday, Ravens running back Gus Edwards rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns. It was Edwards’ first NFL game in almost two years.

The Browns secondary actually did a great job on Sunday. They held Lamar Jackson and the Ravens passing game to just 120 yards passing.

Once again turnovers were a big problem for the Browns. QB Jacoby Brissett fumbled twice, losing one of them. Donovan Peoples-Jones also lost a fumble in the game.

It appears that the shouting between Garrett and Stefanski is a non-issue. But as long as the Browns keep losing, things will remain contentious to some degree.