Ravens make key Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins moves

The Baltimore Ravens made a pair of notable backfield moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 7 clash with the Cleveland Browns.

The team placed JK Dobbins on the IR while activating fellow running back Gus Edwards from the PUP list. Via Field Yates:

“The Ravens have activated RB Gus Edwards from PUP. Backfield help, as they placed RB J.K. Dobbins on IR.”

Dobbins didn’t play the second half last weekend against the New York Giants after pain in his knee. The 23-year-old ultimately underwent surgery just a couple of days ago and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Definitely a brutal blow for the Ravens considering he’s one of their top backs.

As for Edwards, he hasn’t played since 2020, tearing his ACL just before the season opener in 2021. Considering his lengthy absence away from the sport, Edwards will probably have a very limited role in the offense come Sunday. There’s also the chance Baltimore pushes back his debut until Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman recently spoke about how good Edwards has looked as he continues to ramp up his workload in practice. Via Ravens.com:

“Gus is looking really good. I think he’s on track,” Roman said. “We’re really excited about having him back. I think he’s getting better every day. I’m really excited about that.”

Dual-threat QB Lamar Jackson is actually the Ravens’ best runner this season but when it comes to the RB room, Kenyan Drake is emerging as a productive rusher. He’s run for an average of 5.9 yards per carry.

It’ll be interesting to see if Edwards can have an impact from the get-go. Dobbins meanwhile, could be done until 2023.