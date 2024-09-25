Injuries are starting to pile up for the Cleveland Browns, as several key starters will miss practice on Wednesday. Superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett is among the players sitting out and has three injuries to look at for himself. He got good results on an MRI for a foot injury he has dealt with previously but his injury designation is growing.

Garrett is listed with injuries to his foot, thigh and Achilles tendon, according to Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram. Despite this litany of injuries, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and five-time Pro Bowler doesn’t want to miss a game.

“Myles is determined to continue to play. He's played through injuries in [the] past,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via The Chronicle-Telegram. Cleveland will play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, the first of three consecutive road games.

Browns facing several injuries to key players ahead of Week 4

Myles Garrett tallied six combined tackles, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in his first three games of the season. His absence in the defense would be a major one, though the Raiders' offense is still plenty stopable without him. Unfortunately, the Browns are facing a bunch of injuries to key players on offense, too.

The other Browns players who won’t practice are offensive linemen Jack Conklin (hamstring) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), tight end David Njoku (ankle), running backs Jerome Ford (knee) and Pierre Strong (hamstring) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (ribs, elbow), according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

The injuries to Conklin and Wills really sting given the news that right guard Wyatt Teller, who has dealt with a knee injury, will be placed on the injured reserve. The Browns' offense has not looked great so far this season, so losing starting offensive linemen and a top-notch tight end is a recipe for disaster.