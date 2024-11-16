Following Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury in Week 6, the Detroit Lions weren't shy about trying to trade for a pass rusher to fill the hole Hutchinson left behind. As the trade deadline neared, the Cleveland Browns sent Za'Darius Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Lions for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Once the trade was complete, Browns star Myles Garrett gave his thoughts to the media.

“Well first, I’d like to say I’ve never seen a man smile so much going to a new place,” Garrett told the Browns media. “My man was cheesing from ear to ear when he was on TV. But happy to see him feeling good, feeling like himself and being positive.”

With Smith being sent from one team that appears to be on the rebuilding track to a team that's one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl, it's not too shocking why Smith was as happy as Garrett painted him to be.

Smith joined the Browns in 2023 via trade from the Vikings, and in his time aside Garrett in Cleveland, Smith totaled 25 starts, accumulating 10.5 sacks, 50 total tackles, 27 QB hits, 14 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

However, with the Lions' need for a new pass rusher, they ended up striking a deal with the Browns, sending the three-time Pro Bowler to the Motor City.

And while the Browns lost a strong part of their defense, Garrett didn't appear too worried about the next man up succeeding in Smith's place.

Myles Garrett praises defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo as Za'Darius Smith replacement

As Garrett met with the media for the first time since Smith was traded to Detroit, not only was he happy for his former teammate, but he shared why he was confident with the players who will replace Smith for the rest of the season.

“As far as the guys we have here, we have a lot of confidence,” Garrett said. “Ogbo [Okoronkwo] has been consistent since he’s been here. He’s been a threat and he’s been that six-man, really off the bench, and now he’s really going to get an opportunity to show what he can really do on a more consistent basis.”

Okoronkwo is who will take snaps in place of Smith, and with a ringing endorsement from Garrett, it appears the Browns might not miss Smith as much as some might've thought.

In 15 games with the Browns, Okoronkwo has yet to start. However, in those 15 games, Okoronkwo has totaled six-and-a-half sacks, 44 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits. So, while he might not be as productive as Garrett or Smith, Okoronkwo may reach similar heights once given a chance to start and play consistently.

Regardless, Garrett seems both happy for his former teammate and confident in the players who now have a shot to show what they're capable of alongside him.