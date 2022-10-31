Myles Garrett rocks incredible Stranger Things costume ahead of Browns-Bengals MNF

Cleveland Browns’ superstar Myles Garrett arrived to the team’s Monday Night Football Halloween game rocking a Stranger Things costume, per NFL on Twitter.

Myles Garrett’s Halloween costume comes after the Browns revealed that Garrett and two teammates have a Stranger Things inspired Dungeons and Dragons club. It certainly is fitting that Cleveland is the team playing on Halloween against the Bengals.

However, this is a Browns team desperately searching for a victory. They enter Monday having dropped 4 consecutive games. Although many of those losses have come in absolute heartbreaking fashion, the Browns are not playing a quality brand of football at the moment. Myles Garrett will help matters, but Cleveland needs all hands on deck.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have played well as of late. Cincinnati enters play having won 2 games in a row and 4 out of their last 5 overall. The Bengals endured a fairly rough start to the season, but they are turning things around.

Myles Garrett and the Browns will have an opportunity to upset the odds on Monday Night Football, but it will be a challenge without question. Ja’Marr Chase is out with an injury so it will be interesting to see how the Bengals’ offense fares amid his absence.

The Browns will lean on Myles Garrett to break through Cincinnati’s offensive line and cause havoc all night long. Garrett is arguably the best defender in the league and is no stranger to forcing QBs into trouble.

And given Garrett’s clear affinity for Halloween, he may be in line for a big performance in this contest.