The Cleveland Browns pulled off an incredible upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 of the NFL season. The Browns went back and forth on the scoreboard with the Ravens throughout the game, as quarterback Jameis Winston had the Cleveland offense looking strong for the first time this season.

Browns defensive star Myles Garrett expressed his excitement about Winston's performance, which could lead to more victories in the second half of the season.

“I mean, obviously, Jameis played his a** off,” Garrett said. “He did a great job leading the offense. [Nick] Chubb came to play, he’s always consistent, and, man, it was just all around complementary team effort. Everybody was on their P’s and Q’s, and we played how we expect to play every time we step out there and fans responded in kind.”

With Deshaun Watson done for the year, Winston has a golden opportunity to prove himself and solidify a prominent future with the Browns franchise.

Jameis Winston leads the Browns to biggest win of the season

Winston completed 27-of-41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns against a tough Ravens defense in Week 8. In one start, the 10-year veteran has restored the Browns' air attack, and will look to keep spreading the football around to his offensive weapons.

“Even before then he’s always had that same mentality,” Garrett said. “Works his behind off, plays the game hard, practices hard, expects a lot of himself. But with that expectation of himself, he also has for his teammates. But you’re able to do that when you push yourself so hard, when we see you grinding at practice, doing extra, staying late. So, we want to be able to hold on to each other, and that’s what we did.”

The Browns hope to get something going this season, and all eyes will be on Winston, and if he can top his last outing. Cleveland will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.