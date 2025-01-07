The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Cleveland finished the regular season with a record of 3-14 and on a six-game losing streak. The Browns now hold the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland has plenty of difficult decisions to make this offseason, including on one of their veteran players.

Browns RB Nick Chubb played on an expiring contract in 2024. Chubb is now set to become a free agent for the first time in his career if the Browns do not re-sign him before March.

Browns GM Andrew Berry gave an honest answer about the situation when asked about Chubb's status on Monday.

“Yeah, actually, I want to start by saying I think everybody in this room knows how much respect that we have for Nick and how much appreciation we have for not just like his exploits on the field, but who he is in the locker room and who he is as a person,” Berry said via the team website. “It’s always a challenging situation when one of your cornerstone players, their contract is up. That’s probably maybe a little bit the different situation this year relative to relative to last, where there is maybe perhaps a little bit less control on the club side with it. Those are all decisions that we do have to work through the next several weeks. We love Nick. He’s going to be a ring of honor player for us, and we know that. In terms of the short term, that’s something that quite honestly, we just have to work through over the next several weeks.”

Browns' Andrew Berry also gives an update on future of Myles Garrett

Berry also gave an update on Myles Garrett on Monday.

“Okay, maybe I’ll answer that in two parts,” Berry told reporters. “So let me say in terms of Myles, my anticipation, expectation is that he’ll have a direct ticket from Cleveland to Canton at the end of his years and expect him to be here and retire at Brown quite frankly. In terms of winning, our goal is always going to be to win. Our goal is always going to be to improve the team.”

Garrett would like to stay in Cleveland as well, so long as he has confidence in the team's approach moving forward. He wants to prioritize winning during the final seasons of his NFL career.

Berry also noted that the NFL is unpredictable from season to season.

“I think, one of the beauties of the NFL, I guess maybe a parallel, you think about the team that was holding the two-pick last year, we’re going to see them next week play,” Berry continued, talking about the Commanders. “I’m not quite sure where they play, but we’ll see Washington play in the playoffs this year. So, you can never really put necessarily a time frame on it with player movement and how things change in the NFL. It’s hard to have a crystal ball, but we really will be focused on making the decisions that we think cannot just allow us to have a 10 or 11-win blip, but really allow us to stay there. And so, that will be balancing both the short term and long term.”

Perhaps the Browns could become a competitive team in 2025.