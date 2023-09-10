Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had high praise for Browns running back Nick Chubb following a 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

“That’s Nick Chubb,” Watson said, via The Athletic Browns writer Zac Jackson. “Best in the world, best in the league.”

Nick Chubb recorded 106 rushing yards on 18 carries during the Sunday win at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns ended the outing with 206 combined rushing yards from Chubb, Watson, running back Jerome Ford and wide receiver Elijah Moore. Chubb added 21 receiving yards on four receptions. Bengals running back Joe Mixon, a seven-year veteran for the Bengals, countered with 56 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The Browns finished the win with 154 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. Moore led the charge with 43 yards on three receptions. Cleveland tight end Harrison Bryant caught a short-yard touchdown pass from Watson in the fourth quarter.

Nick Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler and a former second-round draft selection, has broken the 1,000-yard rushing mark in four of his five seasons with the Browns. He fell four yards short of the mark in 2018. The former Georgia back logged just over 1,500 rushing yards during the 2022 season, putting him in third place in the NFL ahead of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, then-Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders and now-New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook, according to NFL.com.

Cleveland's rushing attack ended the 2022 season in sixth place in the league with 2,490 rushing yards. Their 19 rushing touchdowns put them one ahead of the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings and one behind the San Francisco 49ers.

The Browns will kick off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. EDT on Sept. 18 in Acrisure Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC.