Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has some advice for the Cleveland Browns after they fell to 1-4 in their 34-13 Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The Commanders' No. 2 overall draft pick Jayden Daniels went 14-25 with 238 yards, and one touchdown and an interception; he also had 11 carries and 82 rushing yards, leading the team. After the loss, Rob Gronkowski suggested that maybe the Browns should bench Deshaun Watson and replace him with Jameis Winston.

“They gotta start looking at Jameis Winston and possibly get the possibility of putting him in, into the game, just to give them some type of spark,” Gronk said during Fox Sports' coverage of the Browns game, as shared by user @lanamarie27 on X, formerly Twitter.

Should the Browns follow Rob Gronkowski's advice and start Jameis Winston?

Despite Gronk's advice, though, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will not bench Watson, despite their woeful offense leading to ugly losses like their Week 5 defeat to the Commanders. Instead, the coach refused to single out his struggling quarterback for the loss.

“This is not a one-person issue on offense,” Stefanski said after the game, per Stephen Whyno for the Associated Press. “We need to play better, I need to coach better and that's really what it is.”

During the game, Watson had one fumble and got sacked seven times, throwing for a middling 125 yards. He has failed to throw for 200 yards for five straight games, the longest streak of his career. Moreover, his one touchdown pass happened with seven minutes left and the game already decided.

Likewise, the Browns had gained only 149 yards heading into the fourth quarter. After the loss, the quarterback put the team's sputtering offense on himself.

“This offense, it's going to go as far as I go. At the end of the day, if we're not doing enough offensively, as a quarterback, you take all the pressure, you take all the heat, you take all the blame,” Watson said, playing on the third of his five-year, $230-million contract.

Still, Gronk's suggestion could benefit the Browns, who signed Jameis Winston to a one-year deal during the recent offseason. Perhaps Winston can give the team a spark, and he possibly couldn't play any worse than Watson has.

Benching their starter would also tell him that he must start upping his play if he wants to keep his job.

Five games with Watson have resulted in only one win, and gambling on him suddenly turning his game around might not be a recipe for both short- and long-term success.