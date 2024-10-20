The Cleveland Browns have tweaked their quarterback rotation ahead of the Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Ian Rapoport. Deshaun Watson is expected to draw another start, while Dorian Thompson-Robinson will serve as the backup in place of the inactive Jameis Winston.

The Browns will roll Watson out for another week, but don't be surprised if Thompson-Robinson eventually takes some snaps under center before the game ends.

The team's lineup adjustment before Sunday's matchup is a clear indication that Watson's lowly production has reached its boiling point. He posted 16-of-23 completions for 168 yards and zero touchdowns in the 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

