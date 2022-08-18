Former Browns QB Robert Griffin III blasts Roger Goodell, NFL amid Deshaun Watson suspension

Current NFL players haven’t exactly come out in droves to support league-mandated discipline of embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, credibly accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. One prominent former signal-caller, though, is resolute in his opinion the NFL’s finalized suspension of Watson isn’t nearly big enough punishment given gravity of the allegations against him.

Former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round draft pick Robert Griffin III offered his thoughts on the NFL and Players’ Association reaching a settlement on Thursday that suspends Watson for the first 11 games of the 2022 season, calling the league’s disciplinary process “sickening.”

The NFL had an opportunity to show it had learned from its ugly history on standing up for Women with this Deshaun Watson case and IT FAILED. 11 games and a 5 million dollar fine doesn’t fit what he was accused of doing and found to have done by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Sickening. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 18, 2022

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued a 16-page decision on August 1st that found Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy, in part by initiating “unwanted” sexual contact with multiple massage therapists. Robinson only considered four of the 30 allegations against Watson while making her decision, which culminated in a six-game suspension consistent with recent NFL precedent.

The league immediately appealed Robinson’s ruling, seeking a full-year suspension, ultimately leading to Thursday’s settlement.

Watson expressed appreciation for the support he’d received from the Browns after terms of his suspension were finalized, apologizing for “pain this situation has caused” while stressing he’s taking “accountability” for his actions.

He continued maintaining his innocence, however, even insisting he’d eventually tell his “side of the story.”

“That’s definitely the plan, that’s definitely the goal,” Watson said, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “I feel like through the whole process I’ve been trying to tell my side of the story. But a lot of people just didn’t pay a lot of attention to it.”

Griffin III, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2012 draft and 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, last played in the NFL in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s currently an analyst for ESPN, but has hopes of resuming his playing days.

Griffin III played for the Browns in 2016, winning the starting quarterback job out of training camp then quickly succumbing to injury. He finished his Cleveland career with 886 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in five games, leading the Browns to a 1-4 record.

