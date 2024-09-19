The Cleveland Browns entered the 2024 season with a competitive mindset and added new players for the campaign. However, one Browns rookie, former Ohio State football defensive end Michael Hall Jr., has not been able to fully contribute due to legal trouble. He received an update on his battle with a misdemeanor charge.

In early August, reports indicated Hall was to be arrested after a domestic dispute. The incident allegedly involved Hall and the mother of his child. Police were called to a residence regarding the incident, but Hall left before police arrived.

On Thursday morning, Hall pleaded no contest to a reduced charge or misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Avon Lake Municipal Court, per Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. The Browns rookie was fined $250, subject to a suspended 30-day jail sentence, and two years of probation. Lloyd further reported the victim was in the courthouse but did not want to speak in court.

The Browns selected Michael Hall Jr. with the No. 54 pick in the second round of the 2024 draft. He came fresh off a three-season stint with the Ohio State football program. During his collegiate tenure, Hall appeared in 28 games with 11 starts and totaled 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and six sacks.

Cleveland will continue their early-season run while Hall navigates his legal troubles. The Browns come off an 18-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars as they enter Week 3. On the defensive side, Cleveland will continue to look for Myles Garrett to make an impact.

Garrett is coming off a Defensive Player of the Year caliber season after totaling 42 total tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Garrett continues to be a factor in 2024 alongside Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and the rest of the Browns defense.

Cleveland will face off against the New York Giants on Sep. 22 in another challenging matchup as they look to get back above the .500 mark early in the season.