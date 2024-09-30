Another week, another letdown result for the Cleveland Browns, who remain a one-win team through four weeks in the 2024 NFL regular season after an embarrassing 20-16 loss at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Browns walked into the Raiders game on the road with a number of inactive players, especially on offense. Adding to Cleveland's injury woes is the apparent upper-body issue sustained by cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. in the fourth quarter of the contest.

After Cleveland's defeat, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Emerson had entered the concussion protocol, per Browns writer Kelsey Russo.

Emerson did not have a great performance either. Based on his profile on Pro Football Focus, Emerson's work in Week 4 is his worst so far this season. He posted just an overall rating of 37.1 against Las Vegas. He also got just a 29.3 coverage rating in Week 4, with Raiders receivers completing 75 percent of catches against the former Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive weapon. After four weeks of football in the 2024 campaign, Emerson is given just a 38.1 overall rating from PFF with a poor 34.7 coverage grade.

Despite Emerson's performance, the Browns will be hoping for his quick recovery. Cleveland has two more road games ahead of them against the rapidly ascending Washington Commanders in Week 5 followed by a trip to the City of Brotherly Love in Week 6 versus Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Browns fail to right the ship in difficult Week 4 loss to the Raiders

The poor quality of Emerson's work on the field against the Raiders was hardly the only reason why the Browns failed again. The Browns established a 10-0 lead in the first quarter but they were not able to score again until early in the fourth quarter. In between those two scoring moments for Cleveland was a poor display on defense by the Browns, who ended up allowing 268 total yards and two red-zone conversions to Las Vegas.

Deshaun Watson passed for just 176 yards and a touchdown with an interception while getting sacked three times for a loss of 27 yards. An injury-riddled offensive line surely did not make life easier for Watson and the Browns, who also had just 92 rushing yards on 22 carries.