Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been ruled out for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders due to an ankle injury, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. Njoku, who has not played since suffering the injury in Week 1, returned to limited practice on Thursday, offering some hope for his return. However, his absence was confirmed, further complicating the Browns’ efforts to rebound from a 1-2 start.

Njoku’s absence is a major setback for the Browns’ offense, particularly in the passing game. Quarterback Deshaun Watson, still working to establish a rhythm with his receivers, will be without one of his top targets once again. Njoku has been a key part of Cleveland’s offensive scheme, both as a pass-catcher and as a blocker. His ability to create mismatches with defenders makes him a crucial component of the Browns' attack, especially in critical situations like red-zone opportunities.

The Browns' offensive line has been hit hard as well. Starting tackles Jedrick Wills (knee) and Jack Conklin (hamstring) are also out for Sunday’s game after missing practice all week. The team is further hindered by the recent placement of right guard Wyatt Teller on injured reserve, making protection for Watson a significant concern. Without Njoku’s blocking support and the starting offensive line in place, Cleveland will need to adjust its game plan to account for these critical losses.

Running back Pierre Strong, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, adds to the list of Browns unavailable for Week 4. His absence places more pressure on the remaining backfield options and makes Cleveland’s offensive task even more difficult against the Raiders.

At 1-2, the Browns are at a critical juncture in the season, and Njoku’s absence compounds the challenge as they look to avoid falling further behind. The team has not provided a specific timeline for his return, leaving uncertainty about when he will be back on the field. As Cleveland navigates these mounting injury issues, the absence of Njoku — one of their most reliable offensive contributors — adds another obstacle to their path forward.