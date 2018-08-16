Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley has challenged veteran receiver Jarvis Landry to mentor rookie Antonio Callaway.

In the second episode of Hard Knocks, Haley spoke with Landry about Callaway on the sideline during the preseason opener. Haley pointed out that Larry Fitzgerald, whom Haley coached in Arizona, would take on the challenge.

“Hey, you need to take that kid on,” Haley said per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “I don’t care if he’s [expletive] living at your house. We can’t have him [expletive] up. Can you do that?” “Yes, sir,” Landry answers. “You’ve got all this passion. Just take the kid under your wing. Larry Fitzgerald would,” Haley added.

Callaway had a concerning track record of transgressions during college, which saw him slip to the fourth round in the draft despite his considerable talent. Those concerns have already begun to manifest themselves in the form of the traffic stop which saw the rookie cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.

Steelers star wideout Antonio Brown already tried to reach out and mentor the troubled Callaway this offseason. But as his recent incident proves, the young wideout still has a long way to go and will need someone within the team to guide him along.

Landry has already shown through his rousing speech to his fellow receivers that he is willing to take on the added leadership responsibility on the team. And given Callaway’s growing importance to the Browns this season, they’ll need Landry to help keep the rookie’s head straight this year.