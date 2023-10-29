Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is seemingly among the top players to watch out for as the NFL trade deadline gets closer. The Broncos reportedly even have already gotten an offer for Jeudy, though, they don't seem to be feeling high on it, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Per a league source, the Broncos have a “good offer” in hand for receiver Jerry Jeudy. But the Broncos don’t like the offer that has been made for Jeudy to date.”

Jerry Jeudy has one more year beyond this season left on his current contract, and it appears that the Broncos have no plans of giving him an extension. It has been a disappointing run in the 2023 NFL regular season so far in Mile High City for the former first-round pick. Through six games, Jeudy has only racked up 286 receiving yards on 25 catches and 34 targets. He also has yet to score a touchdown, heading into Week 8 of the campaign against the Kansas City Chiefs at home.

Jeudy, who was taken 15th overall by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft, might just be needing a new environment to turn things around. He is still a talented downfield weapon who's also just 24 years old. As for the Broncos, trading away Jeudy could net them some additional draft capital, as they look toward the future.

The Broncos are not having a terrific season. They're not even good, winning just two of seven games, so it's just high time for Denver's front office to seriously consider moving some of their assets ahead of the deadline on Oct. 31.