Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Tuesday after the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals that also saw wide receiver Amari Cooper fail spectacularly on a pass attempt.

The Browns tried to trick Cincinnati’s defense with a reverse play that was completely read from miles away by Bengals safety Von Bell.

As expected, Twitter is not going to let that turnover without flooding the timeline with a mixed bag of interesting reactions.

Here is one wondering aloud the same question most Browns fans are still probably asking.

Image losing a fantasy football matchup because Amari Cooper threw an interception. Browns fans and Cooper fantasy owners can gather at a bar and share stories about that heartbreaking turnover.

However, the Browns would still find a way to muscle out the first score of the game, with Nick Chubb doing what Nick Chubb does the best, as he punctured the Bengals’ stop unit for a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. He also followed that up by converting a two-point conversion attempt by rushing to his left to give the Browns an 8-0 lead.

It is safe to say that the Browns will not try giving the ball to Cooper and ask him to pass it. The Browns entered Week 8 averaging 2.1 giveaways per game — 21st overall in the NFL.

Cooper’s interception also gave Bell his fourth interception of the season, tying him for the most picks in the league after eight weeks of football. Seven other players have four picks to date this season.