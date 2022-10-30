NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.

The Bengals devoured the Atlanta Falcons 35-17 last weekend. Joe Burrow completed 34 of his 42 passes for 481 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, Joe Mixon rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Boyd caught eight passes for 155 yards and a touchdown, while Ja’Marr Chase had eight receptions for 130 yards. However, Chase also suffered a hip injury and will miss four to six weeks. Tee Higgins caught five passes for 93 yards and will have to pick up the slack in Chase’s absence. Also, tight end Hayden Hurst will have to account for the missing player. He caught six for 48 yards last weekend.

The Browns fell 23-20 to the Baltimore Ravens last weekend. Jacoby Brissett completed 22 of his 27 passes for 258 yards but took five sacks. Likewise, he only rushed three times for 18 yards. Nick Chubb rushed 16 times for 91 yards and a score while catching two passes for 16 yards. Also, Kareem Hunt ran five times for four measly yards but did secure a rushing touchdown. Amari Cooper caught three passes for 74 yards, while tight end David Njoku had seven catches for 71 yards.

The Browns have won seven of the past 10 games in this series. Moreover, they are 6-4 against the Bengals over 10 games at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland has won four in a row in the series, including a statement sweep last season. Burrow missed one of the contests last season. Ironically, he played in the game where the Browns won 41-16.

Chubb was the star in that contest, rushing 14 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Donovan Peoples-Jones had two receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Burrow struggled, completing 28 of his 40 passes for 282 yards. Significantly, he did not throw a touchdown. Instead, he threw two interceptions. Mixon rushed 13 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns while catching five passes for 46 yards. Meanwhile, Higgins added six catches for 78 yards. It was the turnovers that caused the ridiculous score. Consequently, Burrow is 0-3 against the Browns.

Here are the Bengals-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Browns Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: -3.5 (-105)

Cleveland Browns: +3.5 (-115)

Over: 45.5 (-108)

Under: 45.5 (-112)

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Bengals must win without one of their best weapons. Ultimately, they must avoid mistakes and penalties. Burrow has a 102.7 quarterback rating while throwing for 2,097 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Additionally, Mixon has 121 rushes for 405 yards and two scores while catching 27 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. Boyd has 29 catches for 455 yards and three touchdowns, while Higgins has 31 receptions for 455 yards and two scores. Additionally, Hurst has caught 29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has some playmakers. First, Vonn Bell has recorded 27 solo tackles and three interceptions. Chidobe Awuzie has 27 solo tackles.

The Bengals will cover the spread if Burrow can avoid the mistakes that have hurt him. Additionally, they must establish the running game to relieve the pressure off Burrow. The Bengals cannot allow Chubb to run all over them.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Browns are 2-5 but could easily be 5-2 right now. Unfortunately, Cleveland is 2-4 in one-score games. The Browns have been unable to finish, and it has hurt them. Now, they must stop a hot, but battered, Bengals team.

Brissett has an 82.3 quarterback rating while throwing for 1,584 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. Also, Chubb has continued his fantastic play, rushing 126 times for 740 yards and eight touchdowns while catching nine passes for 67 yards. Hunt has 66 rushes for 263 yards while catching 15 passes for 87 yards and a score. Cooper has 34 catches for 422 yards and four touchdowns while catching 34 passes for 418 yards and a touchdown.

The Cleveland defense has played consistently, at best. However, Myles Garrett remains a force of nature, with 14 solo tackles and six sacks. Jacob Phillips also has 29 solo tackles and two sacks.

The Browns will cover the spread if they can continue establishing the ground game. Additionally, they must avoid the mistakes that have plagued them in the past. Cleveland must avoid not allow Cincinnati to have time to throw the ball all over the field. Finally, they cannot blow a late lead.

Final Bengals-Browns Prediction & Pick

The Browns seem to dominate this series regardless of the records. Therefore, expect the trend to continue until the Bengals can provide otherwise. The Browns will cover the spread and possibly steal a victory on Monday Night Football.

Final Bengals-Browns Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Browns: +3.5 (-115)