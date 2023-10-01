The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens at home Sunday in a key game for Kevin Stefanski's team. The Browns are 2-1 on the season and have what it takes to make a run at a division title in the AFC.

Meanwhile the Ravens are also 2-1 and hoping to win one for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Recently a surgery update was revealed on Nick Chubb that gave Browns fans mixed reactions. Tight end David Njoku was revealed to have suffered burn-related injuries from an incident at his home, affecting his face and hands.

“I'm okay, I'm okay,” Njoku told reporters on Friday.

According to reporter Kimberly A. Martin, the Browns tight end has to prove he can put a helmet on and play with it before the team feels comfortable with him entering the game vs. Baltimore on Sunday.

#Browns TE David Njoku — who suffered burns on his face and hands in a fire pit incident at his home — has been adamant BTS that he’s playing vs the #Ravens tomorrow…. But the team *first* needs to see if he can get his helmet on … and play with it — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 1, 2023

Njoku has caught 10 passes for 92 yards so far in 2023. A first round pick out of Miami in 2017, Njoku adds a strong presence to the middle of the field for the Browns' offense under Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Manager Malki Kawa released an update following the “freak” incident which occurred near the fire pit at his home.

Thank you everyone for reaching out , but David njoku is ok, thank God. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) September 30, 2023

Njoku tweeted for the first time since the incident on Saturday afternoon. He sounded ready to put the pads on and to begin playing immediately.

The flesh is weak. See u tomorrow #DawgPound — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) September 30, 2023

The Browns' offense has been rolling thus far in 2023, ranking sixth in the NFL in passing and sixth in rushing over the course of the young season.