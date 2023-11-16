Expect a whole lot of ugly offense and destructive defense when the Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon

On one hand, it's rare that we see a game outside of Iowa City with an over/under betting line as low as this one, and certainly not in the NFL. But on the other hand, there was very little reason to expect much offense from either the Cleveland Browns or the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday even before Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury was announced. This means the 32.5 number, the lowest in for an NFL game in a decade, may end up being spot on (h/t Dylan Svoboda of The New York Post).

It's fair to say that the AFC North may be the best division in football. As things currently stand, it's the only division in the NFL where all four teams have a winning record, meaning there's an outside shot that when January rolls around, the North division could occupy four of the seven postseason berths in the AFC. That's not to say though that this division always produces the most aesthetically pleasing brand of football. At least not when we're discussing the Browns or Steelers (unless destructive defensive line play is your jam, in which case, you have a whole lot to be excited for when you get an afternoon of TJ Watt and Myles Garrett).

Everything about this Pittsburgh Steelers season makes absolutely no sense. You look at their 6-3 record and say “Oh yeah, typical Mike Tomlin Steelers right there.” But then you notice that they've been outscored by 26 points for the season, out-gained in every game, and ranked in the bottom ten of essentially every offensive category, along with most defensive categories except for two: turnovers forced and sacks, which are the only two categories that could possibly justify their 6-3 record outside of some sort of sinister Steel City Sorcery that Mike Tomlin conjured before the season began.

The Cleveland Browns are nearly equally as confounding. They've started three different quarterbacks this year, and had very limited success with each of them. No team has turned the ball over this year more than the Browns, and there are still a handful of teams who haven't had their bye week yet, and thus played one more game than Cleveland has. But we're looking at a defense that has been historically stingy, only allowing 242 yards per game.

I don't necessarily think I'm going out on a limb here, but I do feel inclined to make a prediction: there will be more defensive touchdowns in this game than there will be offensive touchdowns. And it's entirely possible that Defensive Player of the Year candidates TJ Watt and Myles Garrett may be so destructive that they could single-handedly allow this game to go over the 32.5 total.