The Nick Chubb injury in the Cleveland Browns Monday Night Football loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers threw the Browns’ season, and its backfield, into chaos. Backup running back Jerome Ford performed well in relief of Chubb, but the star back going down is leading to a lot of speculation about his replacement, and now sources are telling the local media that Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers is a possibility, as is bringing back Kareem Hunt.

On Tuesday, after the devastating Nick Chubb injury, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that with Chubb “set to undergo season-ending knee surgery soon, the Rams’ Cam Akers and former Browns running back Kareem Hunt are among the possible replacements the Browns are exploring, league sources say.”

Cabot also notes that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that, for now, Jerome Ford is the team’s “featured back.” At least heading into Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, it looks like the Browns will role primarily with Ford and Pierre Strong Jr., who the Browns recently traded with the New England Patriots for, as the backup.

Ford was excellent in a tough situation following the Nick Chubb injury. He ended the game Monday night with 16 carries for 106 yards, three catches for 25 yards, and a receiving touchdown.

As for Cam Akers, the back is perpetually at odds with the Rams and was a healthy scratch for some reason in Week 2. He is now on the trading block, and Cleveland could probably get him for a reasonable price in terms of draft capital.

Kareem Hunt spent the last four seasons with the Browns, racking up 1,874 rushing yards, 73 receiving yards, and 23 total TDs. He did not re-sign with Cleveland this offseason and is currently a free agent. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the RB was visiting the Browns in Cleveland.