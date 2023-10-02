Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an encouraging update on the injury status of Myles Garrett, who is dealing with a foot injury ahead of Cleveland's Week 5 bye.

Stefanski said that Garrett is dealing with a foot injury but is expected to be okay. Garrett added that he'll be ready for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 after the Bye this week, according to Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette.

The Cleveland Browns have had one of the best defensive units in the league this season, headlined by Garrett, who has recorded 5.5 sacks, 13 QB hits and a forced fumble through the first four games of the season. The Browns are 2-2 this season after falling to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is nursing a shoulder injury of his own.

Garrett is on pace for a new career-high in sacks after the first four weeks. Garrett has recorded 16 sacks in each of the last two seasons, which is his single-season high. The Browns are allowing just 15 points a game this season.

Garrett, 27, is one of the premier edge rushers in the NFL, and is a 4-time Pro Bowler and 2-time All-Pro.

Myles Garrett left after the Week 4 game against the Ravens in a walking boot for his foot injury but reiterated after the game that he'll be ready for Cleveland's next game against the 49ers.

#Browns Myles Garrett is in a left walking boot after 28-3 loss to the #Ravens. Says he’ll be ready for #49ers after bye pic.twitter.com/Mnp1QJGkij — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 1, 2023

Myles Garrett suffered the injury while getting a hit on Lamar Jackson, with his foot getting caught underneath Jackson. Garrett was able to continue playing in the Week 4 loss and isn't expected to miss time after Cleveland's bye week.