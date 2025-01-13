As the NFL offseason gets underway, the Cleveland Browns face a critical juncture in their journey. After a disastrous 2024 campaign, the team must leverage free agency to address its glaring weaknesses. They need to reestablish themselves as a competitive force. With a strong core in place but clear areas of need, this offseason provides a crucial opportunity for the Browns to redefine their direction and strive for playoff relevance.

Reflecting on a Tough 2024 Season

The Browns’ 2024 season was marred by missed opportunities and significant shortcomings. A 3-14 record highlighted struggles on both offense and defense. The quarterback position was a glaring issue. They saw erratic play and turnovers disrupting the offensive flow. Defensively, despite occasional flashes of promise, the unit lacked depth and leadership to deliver consistent performances. Entering the 2025 offseason, addressing the quarterback situation and other critical gaps is non-negotiable. For instance, Cleveland ranked 16th in time of possession, averaging 30:01 per game. While not the worst, it didn’t absolve a defense that surrendered 25.6 points per game. That was 27th in the league.

To turn things around, the Browns need upgrades on both sides of the ball. Complicating matters, the team begins the offseason with a cap deficit of -$24.54 million. Sure, creative cap management can alleviate some pressure. However, this financial challenge underscores the uphill battle Cleveland faces. Deshaun Watson’s subpar performance before his season-ending injury, the defense’s regression, and Nick Chubb’s interrupted comeback from a major knee injury compounded by a late-season broken foot have left the roster with a multitude of questions. Significant efforts will be required to transform the Browns into a playoff contender once again.

Here we'll look at the players who should be among the Cleveland Browns' top NFL free agency targets as the 2025 offseason begins.

Stability Under Center

The Browns should target veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to bring stability under center. Yes, he is not officially a free agent yet. Still, Cousins should be released by Atlanta before a $10 million roster bonus is due on March 17. The seasoned QB also has a prior relationship with head coach Kevin Stefanski from their time in Minnesota. In addition, any contract would be offset by the $27 million owed to him by the Falcons. This makes him a cost-effective option. Cousins’ consistency in completion percentage and passer rating could provide the Browns with much-needed offensive reliability. He can also mentor a potential rookie quarterback.

Bolstering the Pass Rush

The Browns should prioritize adding Khalil Mack to their defensive front. Despite being 34, Mack remains a top-tier edge rusher. He recorded six sacks and two forced fumbles in 2024. Pairing him with Myles Garrett would form a potentially dominant pass-rushing duo. Beyond his production, Mack’s leadership and experience would strengthen a defense that struggled with cohesion last season. His potential short-term impact makes him an ideal target to address Cleveland’s pass-rushing inconsistencies.

Strengthening the Secondary

The Browns need reinforcements in the secondary, particularly to complement Denzel Ward. Injuries and inconsistent performances plagued the unit in 2024. DJ Reed, a versatile cornerback with elite coverage skills, could be the solution. Reed’s ability to play both outside and in the slot would add flexibility to the defense. Meanwhile, his tackling and football IQ would address the team’s struggles in critical situations. Given the offensive firepower in the AFC North, securing a player like Reed is vital.

Retaining a Star

Nick Chubb’s future in Cleveland is uncertain after a tough 2024 season marked by injuries. Given the diminishing market for veteran running backs, Chubb could be signed to a cap-friendly deal. This can balance his desire to stay in Cleveland with the team’s financial constraints. Options include a one-year, incentive-laden “prove it” contract or a reduced long-term deal. At his best, Chubb remains one of the league’s premier backs. His return would provide a crucial boost to the Browns’ offense.

A Roadmap to Contention

The 2025 offseason represents a critical juncture for the Cleveland Browns to rebuild and reestablish themselves as contenders in the competitive AFC North. By strategically targeting key free agents like Kirk Cousins, Khalil Mack, and DJ Reed, and making prudent decisions on retaining players like Nick Chubb, the Browns can address their most pressing needs. With smart financial management and a clear vision, Cleveland has the chance to turn the page on a disappointing 2024 season and position themselves for future success. The upcoming months will define whether the franchise can rise to the challenge and deliver the winning football that Browns fans deserve.

The Browns’ fan base, long accustomed to heartbreak, deserves a team that can consistently contend. The 2025 offseason presents a rare chance to rewrite the narrative and give Cleveland the competitive edge it has lacked. By targeting the right players in free agency and addressing glaring weaknesses, the Browns can finally begin to climb out of the basement of the AFC North and into the playoff conversation.