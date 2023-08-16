Another week of the NFL Preseason is here which means the regular season is that much closer! Until then, the Cleveland Browns will head out to the “City of Brotherly Love” for a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Browns-Eagles prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Already with two preseason games under their belts, the Cleveland Browns will be heading into their final preseason bout with an even 1-1 record. Most recently, Cleveland lost in nail-biting fashion to the Washington Commanders by a score of 17-15. With not a whole lot of starters expected to play on either side of the football, can the Browns avoid any major injuries and finish the preseason slate on a high note?

On the other side of things, the defending NFC champions are fresh off of a narrow defeat themselves in the one-point loss to Baltimore 20-19 that resulted in the Ravens' 24th straight preseason victory. Having lost three of their previous four preseason contests overall, the good news is that the starters may in fact find themselves playing a few series in this one. Will the Eagles fly high in Week 2 of the preseason or fall flat on their faces?

Here are the Browns-Eagles Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Browns-Eagles Odds

Cleveland Browns: +3.5 (-115)

Philadelphia Eagles: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How to Watch Browns vs. Eagles

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

Starter QB Deshaun Watson won't be playing on Thursday night, but his backups certainly will be. All in all, the main takeaway that the Browns have discovered in this year's preseason has been the solid and steady play of backup signal caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson. A multiple-year starter in college at UCLA, “DTR” as he is coined has plenty of seasoning at the quarterback position under his belt. In impressive fashion, DTR has completed 80% of his passes and could earn the backup QB spot if counterpart Joshua Dobbs continues to struggle. Be on the lookout for Thompson-Robinson to be one of the main reasons that the Browns cover the spread on Thursday.

In addition, Cleveland needs to further find reliable options at running back behind starter Nick Chubb. With the availability of Jerome Ford in question with a bum hamstring, the door is wide open for one of these halfbacks to steal the show and earn their spot on the roster. Be sure to keep tabs on Demetric Felton Jr. and John Kelly Jr. to leave their stamp on this one with a healthy bulk of carries in this one.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

With one less game played than the Browns up to this point of the preseason, the biggest advantage that the Eagles have on Thursday is a chance at a fast start due to a plethora of starters suiting up for a decent majority of the first quarter. Without a doubt, this bodes well for Philadelphia as they are projected to go up against more than a few Cleveland scrubs who are trying to make the final cuts right before the regular season is underway. Above all else, a fast start from the Eagles on both sides of the ball could be just what the doctor ordered en route to covering the spread.

Indeed, even more intriguing heading into play on Thursday will be Philly's overall depth that remains one of and if not the best in the NFL. Alas, teams with a whole lot of depth tend to showcase just that in a big way during the preseason as the Eagles should have no issues exploiting some of the holes that exist within the Cleveland Browns roster. Unlike the Browns, the Eagles are loaded at the running back position outside of starting ball-carrier D'Andre Swift including names like Rashad Penny and returnee Boston Scott. With a currently banged-up wide receiver room, it would only make sense if the Eagles pounded the rock down the throats of the Browns with their already imposing offensive line. If all else fails, out-gaining Cleveland with their yardage on the ground could be all she wrote when it is all said and done.

Final Browns-Eagles Prediction & Pick

Preseason is preseason, but it's at least football! The expectation is for Lincoln Financial Field to be packed with rabid Eagles fans which will only help their team get the job done against a Browns squad that will already be looking forward to the regular season.

Final Browns-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Eagles -3.5 (-105)