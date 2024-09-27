ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Browns head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders as they look to get back on track after suffering defeats in two of their first three weeks into the NFL season. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Browns-Raiders prediction and pick.

Cleveland (1-2) was hoping a game a home against the lowly Giants would get them over .500 but they struggled mightily against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Their once potent defense let Daniel Jones have his best game of the season through three weeks against them where he threw for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns which those 2 touchdowns both went to rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. The Browns are set to head out on the road to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in hopes of getting back on track Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas (1-2) thought they had a layup in Week 3 to get themselves over .500 when they played against the 0-2 Carolina Panthers. Well, the “Red Rocket” Andy Dalton had other plans as he decimated the once fearful Raiders defense to the tune of 319 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air. Dalton essentially all the time in the world in the pocket and let it rip. This Raiders team which prides itself on defense run by Antonio Pierce will be looking to rebound against the worst offensive line in football and take it to the the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 to get back into the win column.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Raiders Odds

Cleveland Browns: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +110

Las Vegas Raiders: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 37.5 (-105)

Under: 37.5 (-115)

How to Watch Browns vs. Raiders

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cleveland Browns are poised to bounce back and secure a crucial road victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. Despite their recent struggles, the Browns have the talent and motivation to right the ship in Sin City.

Deshaun Watson, while inconsistent so far this season, showed flashes of his former self last week with two touchdown passes to Amari Cooper. This connection could be the key to unlocking the Browns' offensive potential. Cooper, facing his former team, will be extra motivated to put on a show and exploit a Raiders secondary that has allowed 378 yards per game.

The Browns' defense, led by Myles Garrett, has the potential to dominate this game. Although Garrett is dealing with an injury, he's still a game-changing force when on the field. The Raiders' offensive line has been shaky, allowing three sacks last week. This mismatch could lead to a long day for Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell under center for Las Vegas.

Cleveland's running game, while not as potent without Nick Chubb, should find success against a Raiders run defense ranking 22nd in EPA/play. Jerome Ford will look to build on his performance from last week and provide a balanced attack to keep the Raiders' defense honest. The Raiders are also dealing with their own injury concerns, particularly on defense with safety Marcus Epps on injured reserve. This could create opportunities for Watson to exploit the middle of the field.

The Browns' superior talent on both sides of the ball, combined with their desperation to avoid falling to 1-3, will propel them to victory. Look for Cleveland to emerge with a hard-fought win, silencing doubters and getting their season back on track in the desert.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Las Vegas Raiders are primed to secure a crucial home victory against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, bouncing back from their disappointing loss to the Panthers. Despite their recent struggles, the Raiders have several key advantages that should propel them to success at Allegiant Stadium.

Gardner Minshew, while not flashy, has been efficient this season, completing nearly 74% of his passes. His ability to manage the game and capitalize in the red zone, where the Raiders rank fifth in scoring percentage, will be crucial against a Browns defense that has underperformed expectations.

The Browns' offense has been abysmal, ranking dead last in EPA/play and struggling mightily on third downs with an NFL-worst 18.6% conversion rate. Deshaun Watson's inconsistent play continues to plague Cleveland, and he'll face additional pressure with both starting tackles potentially sidelined for this road contest.

Las Vegas's defense, while not stellar, should be able to contain the Browns' sputtering offense. The Raiders' pass rush, led by Maxx Crosby (if healthy), could wreak havoc against a depleted Cleveland offensive line. The Raiders' home-field advantage cannot be overlooked. Allegiant Stadium will be rocking, and the Browns' road woes could be exacerbated in the hostile environment.

Antonio Pierce's public call-out of his team's effort should light a fire under the Raiders. Expect a motivated and focused Las Vegas squad to emerge, eager to prove themselves in front of their home crowd. With the Browns dealing with numerous injuries, including to star pass rusher Myles Garrett, the Raiders are well-positioned to exploit their opponent's weaknesses and secure a much-needed victory to get their season back on track.

Final Browns-Raiders Prediction & Pick

The Raiders -1.5 looks like the better play in this matchup of struggling teams. Cleveland's offense has been abysmal, ranking last in EPA/play and converting just 18.6% of third downs. Deshaun Watson continues to underperform, and the Browns are dealing with key injuries on both sides of the ball, including to their offensive tackles and star pass rusher Myles Garrett.

While the Raiders have their own issues, Gardner Minshew has been efficient, completing nearly 74% of his passes. Las Vegas also ranks 5th in red zone scoring percentage. With home-field advantage and Antonio Pierce's public call-out likely motivating the team, expect the Raiders to bounce back and cover the small spread against a depleted Browns squad.

Final Browns-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Oakland Raiders -1.5 (-105), Over 37.5 (-105)