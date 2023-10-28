We're back once again with our predictions and picks for NFL Week 8 as we take a look at this matchup between two surging 4-2 teams. The Cleveland Browns (4-2) will visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) as both teams look for control in their respective divisions. Check out our NFL odds series for our Browns-Seahawks prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Browns are currently tied for second in the AFC North and they're coming in on an impressive two-game winning streak. Just recently, the Browns were able to stun the San Francisco 49ers and last week scratched a 39-38 comeback win on a field goal. The win took a lot out of them but they'll have to be ready to face Seattle and the 12th Man.

The Seattle Seahawks are second the the NFC West and are managing to stay right on the heels of San Francisco. After winning three straight, the Seahawks dropped a tough 17-13 loss to the Bengals. They bounced back last week, however, and took care of business against the Arizona Cardinals while missing some of their key players. They'll hope to get healthy as they enter this matchup as home favorites.

Here are the Browns-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Seahawks Odds

Cleveland Browns: +3.5 (-108)

Seattle Seahawks: -3.5 (-112)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How to Watch Browns vs. Seahawks Week 8

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV, NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Cleveland Browns have really shown their will to win over the last two weeks and much of it should be credited to the play of their defense. They rank tops in the league in rushing defense and forcing turnovers. Myles Garrett continues to be a game-wrecker for them and they're playing better than ever when keeping themselves off the field. We'll still have to wait and see how the loss of Deshaun Watson will affect them on the offensive side of the ball, but PJ Walker proves to be a resilient option in his absence. With some moves being made at running back, look for Kareem Hunt to have another busy day on the ground.

The biggest focus for the Cleveland Browns will be winning on the defensive line of scrimmage and limiting the rushing attack from the Seahawks. Seattle is dealing with a number of banged-up ball carriers, so it'll be interesting to see how conservative their offensive approach will be in this game. Nevertheless, it poses a great opportunity for the defensive front of Cleveland to get after Geno Smith and force him to make quick decisions. If PJ Walker can trust his offensive schemes and take care of the football, the Browns could turn this into another gritty game.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Seattle Seahawks have seen a ton of success this year both on the ground and through the air when their team is fully healthy. Last week was a great test for them as they were without DK Metcalf and a number of running backs. This week, they've seen a number of key players including Kenneth Walker, Tyler Lockett, and Bobby Wagner miss practice once again. It's clear that the Seahawks won't be coming into this game at 100%, but that hasn't stopped their production up to this point. Looking for the focus to be on Geno Smith making the right throws and keeping his team on the field during tough third downs.

This is likely to be the toughest defense the Seahawks have faced up to this point, so it'll be interesting to see what kind of approach Pete Carroll takes with so many guys missing due to injury. They also rank high on rushing plays during first down attempts, so the injuries at running back may cause Geno Smith to be a bit busier early on in their downs. Again, avoiding third and long against this stout Browns defense will be key for the Seahawks to cover this spread.

Final Browns-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

The Seahawks have been very impressive this year and they're a scary thought to have if you're a 49ers fan thinking this NFC West race is locked up. However, they're only as good when they're fully healthy and the recent injuries to their skill positions could prove to be costly against Cleveland. While PJ Walker will serve as the backup, it's worth noting that Deshaun Watson has not been above average in his own right. This offense will move with Kareem Hunt and their defense will come up with big plays to keep them in this game. For our prediction, let's take the Cleveland Browns with the points as they keep this game close in Seattle.

