The Cleveland Browns will meet the Houston Texans in the showdown on Wildcard Weekend at NRG Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Browns-Texans prediction, and pick for this wildcard showdown.

The Browns started their season with a dominant win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Then, they lost Pro Bowl starting running back Nick Chubb to a season-ending injury. The Browns then lost Deshaun Watson for a few games, and things looked grim. Ultimately, they got him back for a few games and then lost him again to a season-ending injury in early November.

The Browns signed Joe Flacco off the couch, and the world watched in astonishment as he led the Browns to a 4-1 record and a playoff spot. In fact, one of those wins was a 36-22 win over the Texans, where he went 27 for 42 with 368 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Amari Cooper also went off in that game, catching 11 passes for 265 yards and two scores.

CJ Stroud helped the Texans accomplish the unthinkable. Somehow, he led this team, which was one of the worst in football last season, to a division title. The Texans defeated the Colts on the road to steal the division and earn their shot. Amazingly, the Texans rode their quarterback, an improved defense, and the backing of a new head coach to a division title and a return to the playoffs after a several-year absence.

It will not be an easy game for the Texans, as the Browns have won four games in a row in this series. Furthermore, they have won the last two games in Houston. But Stroud did not play in the loss to the Browns. Therefore, this will be his first look at them.

Here are the Browns-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Texans Odds

Cleveland Browns: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -142

Houston Texans: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 44.5 (-108)

Under: 44.5 (-112)

How to Watch Browns vs. Texans AFC Wildcard

Time: 4:31 PM ET/1:31 PM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Browns have somehow made it work despite losing their starting quarterback and starting running back. Overall, the team has not suffered much on offense since Flacco came in.

Flacco has 1,616 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions through five games. Significantly, he has produced a jolt to this team that no one saw coming. Jerome Ford has been passable as Chubb's replacement, rushing 204 times for 813 yards and four touchdowns. However, it's been an air raid attack that has helped the offense. Cooper finished the season with 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. Notably, he has 21 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns over four career playoff games. But Flacco's experience in the playoffs will be pivotal. Ultimately, he has an 88.6 passer rating with 3,223 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions over 15 career playoff games.

The defense is definitely elite and was the reason why the Browns were competitive this season. Also, remember, the Browns defeated the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens, both Super Bowl favorites, on the heels of this defense. Myles Garrett led them, as he usually does, with 14 sacks. Furthermore, he has three solo tackles and one sack in two career playoff games.

The Browns will cover the spread if they can move the chains on offense and control the clock. Then, they need to make Stroud uncomfortable.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

The Texans are in the playoffs because they drafted a quarterback who is proving to be the right choice, as he has shown that he has all the tools to lead a team to victory. Overall, he has has been great, with 4,108 yards passing, with 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Stroud will have to keep throwing unless his running game can help. Notably, Devin Singletary is the leader in the backfield, with 216 rushes for 898 yards and four touchdowns. Nico Collins has been the top target for Stroud, catching 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. Also, Dalton Schultz has 59 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense is inconsistent. Yet, they still have some playmakers. Jonathan Greenard has 12.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Steven Nelson has 48 solo tackles and four interceptions. The team has been good at taking the ball away, with 14 interceptions as a unit.

The Texans will cover the spread if they can generate some ball control on offense and take an early lead. Then, they need to force the Browns into some 3rd-and-long situations.

Final Browns-Texans Prediction & Pick

The Texans have a nice story. However, the appeal of Flacco coming in and leading this Browns team off the couch is even better. Plus, a win here could almost guarantee a trip to Baltimore. Who doesn't want to see Flacco face the Ravens?

Final Browns-Texans Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Browns: -2.5 (-115)