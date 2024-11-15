ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

On the undercard of the high-profile Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card, undefeated Bruce ‘Shu Shu' Carrington (13-0) faces Australian prospect Dana Coolwell (13-2). It is time to continue our boxing odds series with a Carrington-Coolwell prediction and pick.

As the heavy favorite, Carrington is one of the brightest prospects in the featherweight division. ESPN currently has him as the No. 9-ranked 126-pound fighter in the world following his last win over Sulaiman Segawa. In his brief three-year career, Carrington has notched eight knockouts in his 13 professional wins.

Coolwell is not the same type of prospect that Carrington is, but he seeks his seventh straight win on Friday. Despite being the younger fighter by two years, Coolwell has more professional fighting experience between the two. He will be fighting outside of Australia for the first time in his career after winning the IBF inter-continental featherweight title in his last bout.

Here are the Carrington-Coolwell odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boxing Odds: Bruce Carrington-Dana Coolwell Odds

Bruce Carrington: -1300

Dana Coolwell: +590

How to Watch Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

TV/Stream: Netflix

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Why Bruce Carrington Will Win

Carrington got into a little bit of trouble in his last fight but still got his hand raised to remain undefeated. Against Segawa, he struggled with his timing early before finding his rhythm late to rally to a victory. Segawa's speed gave him issues, but also Carrington's timidity in the early rounds. To pick up the type of victory he needs against Coolwell in this type of spotlight, he cannot fall into that trap again.

When Carrington is flowing, he is using his range to counter his opponents. Coolwell is not the most aggressive fighter, meaning that Carrington will have the freedom to be more aggressive than he typically is. Both fighters like to use their length but will cancel each other out in that aspect. Carrington is the faster fighter and needs to capitalize on it from the opening bell.

Why Dana Coolwell Will Win

With Carrington coming off the closest fight of his career, Coolwell has to pounce on this opportunity to potentially hand the TopRank prodigy his first loss. He needs to follow Segawa's game plan of getting ahead of Carrington early and exploit his opponent's tendency to start slow.

Given Coolwell's similar tendency to start slow, it might be difficult for him to get going early. Yet, it would be even more difficult for him to pull off the upset if he falls behind. Coolwell will need to be prepared to push the pace on Carrington all night.

Final Carrington-Coolwell Prediction & Pick

For his past couple of fights, the question for Carrington has been if he is ready for the next level of competition. The jury may still be out on that after his fight with Segawa, but this is a considerable step back and a chance for him to shine on the biggest stage of his career.

Against Segawa, Carrington showed that he may struggle down the line against an experienced southpaw. Coolwell is not that; he is an orthodox fighter who has never left Australia. He does not have the pressure or power to give Carrington trouble.

All but one of Carrington's knockouts have been against orthodox fighters. Likewise, two of the three fighters Carrington has fought he beat by decision. He still has a lot of improvement to show if he wishes to become a true contender but for now, he is on this card to get the crowd going early with another highlight-reel knockout.

Final Carrington-Coolwell Prediction & Pick: Bruce Carrington by KO/TKO/DQ (+170)