Bruce Springsteen paid tribute to his late mom, Adele Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen‘s mother, Adele Springsteen, passed away at 96 on January 31, 2024. The “Born to Run” singer posted a heartwarming tribute.

A “Letter to You”

On February 1, Springsteen posted a tribute to his mother.

“I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I'd lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink,” Springsteen began. “And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work.”

The second part of his post quotes Springsteen's song “The Wish.”

“It ain't no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother's Day card. It ain't no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard,” he continued. “I've got my hot rod down on Bond Street I'm older but you'll know me in a glance. We'll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we'll go out and dance.”

Bruce Springsteen is one of the pillars of rock music. With 21 studio albums to date across six decades, he has released several bit hits like “Badlands,” “Thunder Road,” and “Born in the USA.” He's also won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Streets of Philadelphia” and several Grammys.

Outside of his recording career, Springsteen also frequently tours with the E Street Band. The band formed in 1972 and lasted until 1989. They would then reunite in 1995 before going on another hiatus. Since 1999, however, the group has remained intact. The E Street Band will be playing across North America and Europe in 2024.