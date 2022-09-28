Bruce Springsteen’s net worth in 2022 is $650 million. Springsteen is a popular musician who has released iconic songs such as Born to Run, Thunder Road, The River, and many more. To his name, Springteen has 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, and one Tony Award. With 135 million album copies sold, Springsteen is among the best-selling musical artists of all-time. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bruce Springsteen’s net worth in 2022.

Bruce Springsteen’s Net Worth in 2022 (Estimate): $650 million

Bruce Springsteen’s net worth in 2022 is $650 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Bruce Springsteen was born in Long Branch, New Jersey. He studied in St. Rose of Lima Catholic School. Afterwards, Springsteen enrolled at Freehold High School. After graduating in 1967, he attended college at Ocean County College. However, Springsteen would eventually drop out.

In 1964, Springsteen would start his music career. He originally performed with the band called The Rogues in Freehold. Aside from The Rogues, Springsteen would also work with bands such as the Castiles, Earth, Steel Mill, the Sundance Blues Band, and the Bruce Springsteen Band. With several performances, it was only about time Springsteen would get noticed. He drew attention from the likes of talent scout John Hammond and Columbia Records’ president Clive Davis. As a result, Springsteen would sign with Columbia Records.

Roughly a year after signing with Columbia Records, Springsteen released his debut studio album Greetings from Asbury Park. Unfortunately with all the hype surrounding Springsteen, the album would initially generate disappointing numbers with only 25,000 copies sold. However, the album’s sales would eventually pick up in April 1992, reaching the multi-platinum mark.

Springsteen’s second album also didn’t turn heads. However, his third album was Springsteen’s breakthrough in the music industry. His third album, Born to Run, has sold well over 6.9 million copies worldwide with six million in the United States alone. On top of its successful revenues, the album would also reach the third spot in the Billboard 200.

After his breakthrough album, Springsteen didn’t stop there. He would go on to release several more hit albums including Darkness On the Edge of the Town, The River, Tunnel of Love, Human Touch, Lucky Town, The Ghost of Tom Joad, and Nebraska, which would go on to win Best Album of the Year by Rolling Stone. But among his hit albums, Springsteen’s Born to Run would be a cut above the rest. Born in the U.S.A. remains to be Springsteen’s best-selling album with 30 million copies sold. The album was also certified platinum 15 times by the RIAA.

In the 2000s, Springsteen would continue to gain success in his music career. He released iconic albums including the Rising, Devils & Dust, Magic, Working on a Dream, Wrecking Ball, and High Hopes. In December 2021, Sony reportedly purchased Springsteen’s publishing and recorded works for the lucrative price of $550 million.

With lucrative album sales, royalties, and concert tours, Springsteen roughly earns $80 million annually. Given his impact in the music industry, it’s no surprise that he has won several awards. These awards include 20 Grammys, two Golden Globes, and one Academy Award. Obviously, this all helped to add to Bruce Springsteen’s net worth in 2022.

Other than having a decorated music career, Springsteen also engages in other endeavors. He has previously appeared in the covers of magazines such as Newsweek and Time. Furthermore, Springsteen also took part in his own Broadway show Springsteen on Broadway which earned him a Tony Award. In 2019, the talented singer also co-directed the film, Western Stars. Based on reports, in the film’s box office debut, the documentary earned $560,000.

As a musician, Springsteen has cemented himself as one of the best. Nonetheless, were you at all stunned by Bruce Springsteen’s net worth in 2022?