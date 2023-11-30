The Boston Bruins have faced rare adversity as of late, but head coach Jim Montgomery is determined to right the ship.

The Boston Bruins aren't used to these sorts of slumps. At least, this current iteration of the team isn't. Boston is currently on a three-game losing streak. Furthermore, they've lost four of their last five games. This is somewhat unprecedented for this team under head coach Jim Montgomery.

That said, the Bruins head coach is unquestionably determined to get this team back on track. And on Wednesday, he admitted that this adversity is a welcomed sight. “We’re hoping to grow out of this,” Montgomery said, via NHL.com. “It’s about moving forward. In a lot of ways, we’ve welcomed this kind of adversity. We knew it was going to come.”

The Bruins raced out to a 14-1-3 start to the year. It was an encouraging start after losing their top two centers to retirement during the offseason. And it marked an incredible follow-up to their record-breaking 65-win season in 2022-23.

However, the losses have piled up. A home loss to the Detroit Red Wings began the losing streak. Boston followed that up by falling to the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets away from home.

“We knew we weren’t a 14-1-3 team. And that’s just being honest. We’re also not a team that gives up 17 goals in three games. We’ve got to get back to who we are,” the Bruins head coach continued, via NHL.com.

Thankfully for Boston, they have a very winnable game coming up. Boston takes the ice on Thursday at home against the lowly San Jose Sharks. San Jose has won their last two games, to be fair. However, they have yet to win on the road. And they are the worst team in the league by points percentage this season.

Boston certainly has an opportunity to get back on track with this game against the Sharks. Fans should keep their eye on this game as the Bruins look to avoid losing their fourth game in a row in front of their home fans.