The list of Boston Bruins 50-goal scorers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs used to consist of only one man in the form of Cam Neely. Well, that list just welcomed a new member with Brad Marchand finding the back of the net in the Bruins’ series-opening 3-1 win Monday night at home over the Florida Panthers in the first round of the playoffs.

“Brad Marchand has 50th career playoff goal, joining Cam Neely (55) as the only players to score at least 50 playoff goals with Bruins. Marchand’s streak of 6 straight home playoff games with a goal is the longest in Bruins’ franchise history.”

There’s a good chance that Brad Marchand will be able to at least tie Neely for the franchise playoffs record before the end of the season, as he needs just six goals to achieve the record. Marchand’s historic goal nearly four minutes into the second period off the assists from Charlie McAvoy and Dmitry Orlov.

The Bruins played Game 1 without Patrice Bergeron because of an upper-body injury, but Boston still dominated Florida, thanks also in large part to the performance of Linus Ullmark between the pipes. Illmark turned away 31 of 32 shots he faced. Boston’s special teams were also in top form, going 1-for-2 on the power play while snuffing both power plays of the Panthers.

The 34-year-old Brad Marchand, who signed an eight-year deal worth $49 million with the Bruins back in 2016, scored 21 goals with 46 assists in 73 games back in the 2022-23 NHL regular season.

Game 2 of the Panthers-Bruins series will be on Wednesday at TD Garden.