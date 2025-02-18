Although Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak isn't participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Czech forward was in attendance for Team USA's final round robin game against Sweden at TD Garden on Monday night.

And while he wishes he was participating, the 28-year-old is enjoying the intense competition the tournament has provided.

“Obviously it's high intensity, you're getting the best players in the world facing off against each other,” Pastrnak told Sportsnet's Kyle Bukauskas during the game. “It's fun to watch for sure, even for me as a hockey fan. I've been enjoying those games and obviously we have a lot to look forward to with the Olympics coming up.”

When asked who he would be cheering for in Thursday night's highly-anticipated championship game between USA and Canada, Pastrnak said he couldn't decide — but he hopes it goes to overtime.

“Honestly, I wish Czech Republic was there, but at the same time I'm enjoying it as a hockey fan and don't really have a winner in my head.”

Although the United States lost its first game of the tournament on Monday, scoring first against Sweden but eventually losing 2-1, they had already booked a spot in Thursday's final after defeating each of Finland and Canada in regulation.

Canada beat Finland 5-3 earlier in the day at TD Garden, booking their spot in the final. With the USA already having advanced, multiple players sat out Monday's game, including Auston Matthews, Charlie McAvoy and Matthew Tkachuk.

But the injuries are piling up for America with the championship game in two days.

USA battling injury bug ahead of 4 Nations Final

Along with Matthews, McAvoy and Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk also left Monday's game and didn't return after running into the post in the first period. Vincent Trocheck also left the game with an injury.

McAvoy was admitted to a hospital in Boston with an infection that stemmed from his ailment; although there's no long-term concern, his status for Thursday's final has not yet been determined.

Outside of McAvoy, all of the other injured American players are expected to suit up at TD Garden in two days time. But the team is going to need all of those top players at their best in order to beat Canada for a second straight time at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The tournament has been a huge success in lieu of an All-Star game, with all four countries winning at least one game. But the most important one is Thursday night, which should be appointment viewing for hockey fans worldwide.

“Stanley Cup, Game 7 aside, this is probably the biggest game we've all played up until this point,” Matthew Tkachuk said Thursday. “We have 23 guys who will do everything they can for this game on Thursday. We are so excited about this opportunity and very thankful we have this chance at home to play our biggest rival. It doesn’t matter what happened on Saturday, it’s a fresh start on Thursday, and we can’t wait.”

Puck is set to drop on the 4 Nations Finale just past 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night.