The Boston Bruins took some time before their 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators to honor a longtime star. David Krejci played his 1000th game with the franchise last month and was officially recognized on Monday.

The Bruins had Krejci take the ice in front of the Boston bench with his family. However, as the proceedings went on, it became clear that one Bruins forward was working himself into the photos.

The culprit of these photobombs is Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk. DeBrusk admitted to it after the game, stating he had actually meant to do this to another longtime Bruin, Patrice Bergeron.

“Try to get yourself to photobomb in there, so you know you’ll be in there for the rest of his life somehow in his house. I didn’t get Bergy I don’t think, but I got (Krejci),” DeBrusk explained.

Antics aside, the Bruins forward recognized the weight of the moment for Krejci. Very few players play a fraction of the number of games Krejci has, let alone the full 1000 games. “Obviously, it’s an awesome moment,” DeBrusk said.

Krejci and DeBrusk skated to a win on Monday night thanks to teammate David Pastrnak. His two goals helped him achieve a feat not seen in Boston in over 30 years. But more importantly, it gave the Bruins a big win over a division rival.

The Bruins are on top of the NHL world right now. They are 43-8-5 after their win against the Senators. Their goal differential of +92 is by far the best in the league. If the team continues this torrid pace, Jake DeBrusk’s next photobomb may come when Krejci lifts the Stanley Cup.