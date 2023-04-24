Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Boston Bruins took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Florida Panthers after winning Game 4 on the road on Sunday, and after goaltender Linus Ullmark nearly fought Matthew Tkachuk, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery had high praise for his starting goaltender.

“I love it,” Montgomery said of his goalie after the game. “He’s all-in.”

Ullmark has been a brick wall for Jim Montgomery’s Bruins this season, helping the team win the most regular seasons games in NHL history to run away with the President’s Trophy in 2022-23.

The Bruins simply overpowered the Panthers in Games 3 and 4 on the road, proving they’re the better team and setting up an opportunity to close out their first-round series at TD Garden on Tuesday.

“Linus is an animal,” Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo said after the game, according to Boston.com. “Deep down in him, he can beat up anybody. Tkachuk’s kind of doing a lot of things to try and get under our skin, but for the most part, we’re doing a great job of keeping it between the whistles, and I’m proud of our group for doing so. But at times, you’ve got to show a little passion and push back.”

“He’s got the size and reach, you know,” Brad Marchand echoed, per Boston.com. “But maybe a little less experienced than Tkachuk. Maybe one day we’ll get to see.”

Linus Ullmark stopped 41 shots for Boston before exiting the game with 3:11 remaining after getting a misconduct penalty for trying to fight Tkachuk during a late-game scrum.

Still, Boston crushed Florida 6-2 to move one game away from reaching the second round for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

The Bruins only lost three games in a row one time this season en route to an outrageous 65-12-5 record. As long as that doesn’t happen again, they’ll be onto the Eastern Conference second round against either the Tampa Bay Lightning or Toronto Maple Leafs.