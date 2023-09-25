The Boston Bruins kicked off their preseason slate of games on Sunday. And they got off to a promising start, fending off the New York Rangers and winning 3-0. Boston's standout performer that game was one of their top prospects, as well. Forward Matthew Poitras scored a goal and dished out an assist in the game.

Poitras spoke with the Boston media following the team's preseason opener. He did admit to a bit of an adjustment period, but he felt good about his performance overall. “It goes a long way to settle the nerves down and just get going,” Poitras said, via 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“I felt pretty good. Obviously, it’s a lot different than what I’m used to. It’s faster [and] guys are bigger, but I felt better as the game went on and felt more confident with the puck,” the Bruins prospect continued.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring in the game on Sunday. He received a pass from the point that took a bit of effort to get under control. After controlling it, Poitras fired it past new Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick.

His assist came in the second period as the Bruins prevented the Rangers from breaking out of their defensive zone. James van Riemsdyk found Poitras, who then fed the puck to Jake DeBrusk who was barreling toward the net. DeBrusk fired and scored to put Boston up by two.

Head coach Jim Montgomery stressed that what Poitras saw Sunday wasn't what he'd see in a typical NHL game. That said, the performance was still impressive, and it'll lead to more chances. “He played a really good game, he’s gonna get another game and if he keeps playing he’ll get rewarded and continue to get rewarded,” the Bruins head coach said, via 98.5 The Sports Hub.