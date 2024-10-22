ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Bruins and the Predators meet in Nashville! These two teams have been playing very differently in the early part of the NHL season, with the Bruins being inconsistent while the Predators are still looking for their first win. We continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Predators prediction and pick.

The Boston Bruins were among the best teams in the Eastern Conference last year. They were carried by David Pastrnak, who has continued his hot streak this season. Brad Marchand and Cole Koepke also played well at the start of the season. The Bruins are a staple of the NHL, and they should be in the mix again this year, thanks to Pastrnak and the well-run organization.

The Nashville Predators were one of the best teams in the Western Conference last season, but they have struggled this season and are still looking for their first win. Filip Forsberg is the difference maker for this team after being massive last season for their playoff run. He has been excellent this season, but then Jonathan Marchessault has also been great as backup, even with the team struggling to find a rhythm.

Here are the Bruins-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Predators Odds

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +110

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Bruins vs Predators

Time: 8:45 pm ET/5:45 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/NESN/FanDuel Sports Network South

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bruins were outstanding on defense last season. They allowed 2.70 goals per game and had a 91.5% save percentage. So far this season, they allow 3.33 goals per game and have an 88.6% save percentage. The defense will come down to Jeremy Swayman at goalie. He had 25 wins and ten losses in 44 games, allowed 2.53 goals per game, and had a 91.6% save percentage. Through four games this season, he has two wins, one loss, and one overtime loss. He has allowed 2.98 goals per game and has a 90.5% save percentage. Swayman was great last year but split time with Linus Ullmark, whereas this season, the other goalie is Joonas Korpisalo. He has one win and one loss, allowing 4.57 goals per game while having an 85% save percentage. The Bruins are still trying to find consistency on defense.

The Bruins' offense was outstanding last season, scoring 3.21 goals per game and had an 11% shooting percentage on goal. This season, They score 3.50 goals per game with a 13.2% save percentage. David Pastrnak had a monster season last year with 110 points, 47 goals, and 63 assists. This season, he has five points with four goals and one assist. Pastrnak has been great, but there has been more balance up to this point, with Cole Koepke having the most points on the team at six points thanks to three goals and three assists, and then Pastrnak is tied with three other players for second in points at five.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators were solid on offense on their way to the postseason last year. They scored 3.24 goals per game and had a 10.1% save percentage. This season, they score two goals per game and have a 5.7% shooting percentage. This team went as Filip Forsberg went last year. Forsberg led the team in total points at 94 and then led in goals at 48. It has been more of the same this season, with Forsberg leading the way in points, goals, and assists at five, at two, and three, respectively. Two other players behind him are tied at four points each in Ryan O'Reilly and Jonathan Marchessault.

The Predators' defense was great last year. They allowed 3.02 goals per game and had a 90.7% save percentage. This season, they are struggling in comparison, allowing 4.60 goals per game with an 86.4% save percentage. The defense will rely on Juuse Saros, the most at goalie. Last season, he had 35 wins and 24 losses in 64 games, and then he allowed 2.86 goals per game and had a 90.6% save percentage. So far this season, Saros is four, allowing 3.64 goals per game. He has an 87.5% save percentage.

Final Bruins-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Bruins are the better team, even if the Predators are due for their first win. They have been inconsistent and are coming off a recent loss. The Bruins have proven they can play defense, while the Predators have not. The Predators are due for a win, and they might beat a team that has not been consistent, but this is going to be a close game where the Bruins should cover on the road in Nashville, thanks in large part because of David Pastrnak and the Bruins' offense.

Final Bruins-Predators Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins +1.5 (-235)