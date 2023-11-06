It is an east meets west battle as we continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is an east meets west battle as the Boston Bruins visit the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Bruins enter the game at 9-1-1 on the year. Afers starting the season on a six-game winning streak, the Bruins lost in overtime to the Ducks before winning three more games. Last time out, they would fall in regulation for the first time all year long. The Bruins scored the first two goals of the game but would lead just 2-1 at the end of one, and then 3-2 at the end of two. In the third period, the Red Wings scored three straight goals, and the Bruins could not come back, falling 5-4 to the Red Wings.

Meanwhile, the Stars are 7-2-1 on the year, but also coming off a loss. Last time out they would face the Vancouver Canucks. Both goalies played well in the game, as it was scoreless going into the second period. The Cancuks would score twice in the second period though. While Jake Oettinger saved 26 of 28 shots he faced, Thatcher Demko saved all 27 shots he faced as the Stars fell 2-0.

Why The Bruins Will Win

The Bruins have been led this year by David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. Pastrnak leads the team in points and goals this year. He has nine goals and seven assists, giving him 16 points on the year. He has also been great on the power play, with two goals and three assists. Further, he has been solid on the defensive end of the ice, with a plus-ten rating already this year. Marchand comes in second on the team in goals and points on the year. He has five goals this year, with five more assists, to give him ten points on the year.

Beyond the top two, Pavel Zacha and James van Riemsdyk have also been solid. Zacha comes into the game with four goals and four assists on the year, to sit third on the team in points. Meanwhile, van Riemsdyk comes into the game with four goals and three assists, he has been solid on the power play as well, with two goals and an assist on the power play this year.

The Bruins' power play has been middle of the road this year, with a 16.7 percent conversion rate, they rank 21st in the NHL. Still, they have been great at killing penalties and on defense this year. They are second in the NHL when man down this year, with a 93.6 percent kill rate. Further, they are number one in the NHL in goals against per game, allowing under two goals per game this year.

A major part of that has been goaltending, and Jeremy Swaymann is expected to be back in the net for the Bruins tonight. He is 5-0-0 on the year with a 1.38 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage. Both of those marks are good for second in the NHL this year. Last time out he was solid, stopping 33 of 35 shots to take the win in a shootout over the Maple Leads.

Why The Stars Will Win

The top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Joe Pavelski has been solid this year. Hintz leads the team in points this year, with 11. He has five goals, which also leads the team, and six assists of the year. Pavelski has scored four goals and six assists this year, with a goal and two assists on the power play. Robertson has struggled some this year but is starting to turn it around. He has two goals, both coming in the last week, with six assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Jamie Benn is third on the team in points this year. He has three goals this year with six assists. Wyatt Johnston is also contributing to the team, with three goals and four assists on the year The Blue Line also contributes a lot. Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley, and Ryan Suter have contributed well. Heiskanen has a goal and four assists. Harley has two goals and two assists this year. Finally, Suter has three assists this year.

The power play has been a major issue for the Stars this year. They have just three goals on the power play this year. That sits them 28th in the NHL in conversion percentage this year. Still, they have been amazing when man down this year. They lead the NHL when man-down this season, killing 94.4 percent of their man-down chances. Meanwhile, the Stars are fifth in the league in goals allowed per game, sitting at just 2.5 goals allowed per game this year.

The Stars will be sending Jake Oettinger to guard the net tonight. He is 5-1-1- this year with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage. In his last two starts, he has been solid. Oettinger has faced 75 shots, allowing just five goals, giving him a .933 save percentage in those starts. Still, he took his first loss of the season in the last outing, as he was outdone by the Canucks goaltender.

Final Bruins-Stars Prediction & Pick

The power play could be huge in this game. These are the two best teams when defending man-down this year. Last time out, the Bruins let in two goals when a man down, just their second and third goals all year long. It was also their first loss in regulation this year. Meanwhile, the Stars have allowed power-play goals in just two games this year going 1-1-0 in those games. If a team can score on the power play, that will be the difference in this game, but most likely that will not happen. A good bet in this game could be taking the under on a flat line of six goals. Still, the Bruins create more chances, and while this should be a tight game, they will come out on top.

Final Bruins-Stars Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins ML (+120)