Brooks Koepka walked away with his third PGA Championship win on Sunday afternoon.

But he also had a big victory for the LIV Golf Tour.

LIV Golf, which debuted in June 2022, is a 48-player field that includes Phil Mickelson, Koepka, and Cameron Smith, among other big golf names. According to a story from The New York Times, LIV is a series that has presented itself as “an opportunity to reinvigorate golf” through rich paydays, competition, and marketing.

The league saw its first player, Brooks Koepka, win a major title. A story by ESPN’s Mark Schlabach cited Bryson DeChambeau, who won the U.S. Open in 2020, as a player who said Koepka’s win provides credibility.

“It validates everything we’ve said from the beginning: That we’re competing at the highest level and we have the ability to win major championships,” Dechambeau said. “I really hope people can see the light now that we’re trying to provide the game of golf with something new and fresh.

However, Koepka did not say much about the LIV in his win.

“Yeah, it’s a huge thing for LIV, but at the same time, I’m out here competing as an individual at the PGA Championship,” Brooks Koepka said. “I’m just happy to take this home for the third time.”

The LIV league had four other players finish in the top-20 at the PGA Championship: DeChambeau (fourth, 3 under); Cameron Smith (ninth, 1 under); and Patrick Reed and Mito Pereira tied at 18th at 2 over.

Schlabach’s story said DeChambeau felt the performance by LIV Golf League players should put an end to the narrative that it is a league for older, aging players.

“Truth always plays its way out, and it is,” DeChambeau said.