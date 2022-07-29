Bubba Watson announces major LIV Golf plans: ‘It’s gonna be fun’

Bubba Watson is officially taking his talents to LIV Golf, though fans will have to wait for some time to see him back in action.

During the streaming of the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, the tour announced that Watson has agreed to become their newest talent. He is the sixth Masters champion to move away from the PGA Tour, joining the likes of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.

On Twitter, Watson himself confirmed the announcement, teasing fans that it’s going to be a “fun” ride as they try to grow and develop the tour.

As mentioned, though, Watson won’t be playing any time soon. He is set to feature in LIV Golf’s next event in Boston, but as a “non-playing team captain” instead since he is still recovering from his knee injury.

“I’m excited to announce that I have joined LIV Golf. Starting at the next event in Boston I’ll be a non-playing team captain supporting and rooting on my team until I can get back to competing. My meniscus rehab continues, but I expect to be fully recovered and playing before the 2023 season starts,” Watson wrote.

“In the meantime, I’m working on plans for my team… new name, new logo and more to share when we kick things off next season! It’s gonna be fun and I’m looking forward to being a part of an exciting new concept in professional golf and seeing how it evolves. I couldn’t make this move without acknowledging that I am forever grateful for the opportunities provided to me through the PGA Tour and for the many friendships made along the way.”

Despite the criticisms LIV Golf has gotten, particularly the allegations on sportswashing since the tour is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, that hasn’t stopped players from joining it.

Bubba Watson’s decision is certainly proof of that, and it’s unlikely he’ll be the last to do so considering the better situation that LIV Golf offers.

For now, fans can only wait until Bubba Watson returns to golf action. It will also be interesting to see which players he’s going to face by the time he is available to play in 2023.