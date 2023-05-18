Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for a quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask for the upcoming season. Appearing on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams, former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski believes Mayfield will have the upper hand.

Last season it was "Baker-mania" in LA. This season, @RobGronkowski sees the QB captaining the Bucs ship

“I think Baker will win the quarterback position. I think he’ll be the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Bucs going into the season. The only way I can see the Bucs pulling him is if he just absolutely plays horrendous, which I don’t think he will.”

Rob Gronkowski believes that when it is all said and done, Mayfield will start the season as the Buccaneers QB1. It is no surprise, as Mayfield has a better chance of earning the job based on track record.

Baker Mayfield is coming off of an eventful season playing for both the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams. His stellar play with the Rams at the end of the season is what earned him a contract with the Buccaneers this offseason.

As far as Kyle Trask, he has been with the Buccaneers ever since being drafted, spending some years in the same quarterback room as Tom Brady. This will certainly help him come the start of the QB competition, although not enough according to Gronkowski.

An interesting season lies ahead for the Buccaneers in their first without Tom Brady. Many are predicting the season will be focused on tanking, as neither Mayfield or Trask inspire much confidence that they can be a quarterback that leads them back to a Super Bowl. Regardless, Rob Gronkowski believes it will be Baker Mayfield that gets the first shot.