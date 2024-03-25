The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2024 NFL Draft having locked up most of their key free agents. With quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans, and linebacker Lavonte David all coming back, the team is looking to build on last year’s playoff success. So, in this Buccaneers mock draft, the franchise focuses on filling key holes around the roster.
Despite bringing back the biggest big names, the Bucs did suffer some key losses at the end of the 2023 campaign. Linebacker Devin White signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and center Ryan Jensen retired due to injuries.
Outside of these two positions, the team also needs to bulk up its pass rush and if they can find an every-down back to improve on Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds, that would be helpful, too.
With those needs in mind, here is the Buccaneers' three-round mock draft that includes their first- and second-round picks as well as their two third-rounders.
Round 1, Pick No. 26: OL Graham Barton, Duke
The Buccaneers offensive line is solid in three of the five spots. Tackles Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke are excellent starters and, while he struggled at times as a rookie, 2023 second-round pick Cody Mauch still has the potential to be a plus starter in the league.
Now, the team needs a center to replace Jensen and could use an upgrade at left guard over recently-signed Eagles backup Sua Opeta.
Duke offensive tackle Graham Barton is a skilled and tenacious lineman who projects as a guard or center in the NFL at 6-foot-5, 313 pounds. His technique and explosion off the ball are incredible, and if the league valued interior offensive linemen more, he would likely be a top-10 pick.
If Barton is around at 26, the Bucs should run the card up to the podium as the Dukie will almost certainly fill one of their two weak spots on the line and be a starter and maybe even a Pro Bowler for years to come.
Round 2, Pick 57: LB Junior Colson, Michigan
With Devin White gone and Lavonte David on a one-year deal at 34, it is time for the Buccaneers to find an heir apparent at off-ball linebacker in this mock draft.
Michigan’s Junior Colson is arguably the best inside linebacker available in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he would strengthen the Tampa Bay defense immensely. Todd Bowles could utilize him in multiple fronts on all three downs, playing him with David or by himself.
Taking a year to play next to David and learn from a quality veteran like the longtime Bucs All-Pro could help raise his ceiling even higher for his pro team.
Round 3, Pick 89: EDGE Javon Solomon, Troy
Rookie third-round pick YaYa Diaby was a revelation last season, racking up a team-leading 7.5 sacks in his inaugural NFL campaign. However, his success further illustrated that Joe Tryon-Shoyinka isn’t the answer as Diaby’s long-term partner.
Tryon-Shoyinka isn’t bad, and the team still has veteran Shaquil Barrett, but bringing in a pass-rusher with upside in this Buccaneers mock draft is a priority.
Unfortunately, the 2024 NFL Draft is a bit devoid of no-doubt star edge rushers. The Bucs’ best bet is to take the player with the most upside this year and let him develop as a pass-rush specialist for a season behind Diaby, Tryon-Shoyinka, and Barrett.
Troy’s Javon Solomon isn’t the ideal EDGE size for the NFL at 6-foot-1, 247 pounds, but the guy can get after the quarterback. He put up 33.0 sacks in college with an 11.0-sack season and a 16.0-sack senior year. He also added 49.5 tackles for a loss.
That type of production combined with his strength and instincts makes Solomon a player whom the Buccaneers should take a chance on in this draft as he could become an excellent pass rusher at the next level with the right tutelage and time.
Round 3, Pick 92: RB MarShawn Lloyd, USC
Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds are a solid two-headed monster in the backfield, but like any team, the Buccaneers would love to have a singular star running back on the roster. Like EDGE, there are no sure things in the RB class this year, but USC RB MarShawn Lloyd has intriguing potential.
At 5-foot-9, 220 pounds, Lloyd has good NFL size and shows speed on tape that could make him a game-breaker in the running game or in the passing game when he gets the ball out in space. He ran a solid 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the combine, but his burst and pace in pads at USC proves that he can carry all that speed onto the field while in pads.
At worst, Lloyd would fit in nicely with White and Edmonds as a big-play threat who could pop some chunk-yardage plays for the Buccaneers this season. At best, he could become a high-level three-down back, which would make him a steal at the end of Round 3.