The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the midst of a tough Week Two matchup against the Detroit Lions. The team is a tight matchup right now, but they suffered a blow earlier in the matchup. Defensive tackle Vita Vea was lost for the remainder of the game due to a knee injury. The Buccaneers Communications' official account on X, formerly Twitter, posted the news.

Losing Vea will leave a big hole in the middle of the Bucs defense, as he is arguably the unit's heart. He's a veteran disruptor who has grown into one of the league's best interior defensive lineman, and a major piece of both Tampa Bay's passing and rushing defense. Although Greg Gaines is a solid player on his own, he's not the difference maker that Vea is. The former Washington Husky has become a pivotal player for Tampa Bay ever since he was a first-round pick a few years back. Hopefully this knee injury will only keep him out of the rest of Sunday's matchup, and for no longer than that.

Vita Vea, Buccaneers are trying to win another NFC South title

Vea had three total tackles in the Week 1 win, including a tackle for loss. The 29-year-old is heavily relied upon, and the Bucs' depth will be tested once again. Head coach Todd Bowles discussed the team's depth multiple times during training camp and in the preseason, and it might need to be addressed again this coming week. The Bucs have sustained multiple injuries already during the first couple of weeks, and there are still 15 weeks left to play. Not to mention a potential playoff run that the team hopes will happen.

Gaines and C.J Brewer are the backups and can perform at times in Bowles' system. But they aren't Vea. Now, it will be up to other playmakers, such as linebacker Lavonte David and edge rusher Yaya Diaby, to step up. Veteran Jamel Dean must be the top cornerback. Getting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. back at full health is also important. Getting the unit back up to full strength has to be a focus of Bowles and GM Jason Licht, as they have nothing but time ahead of them.

The Buccaneers are going for their fourth straight NFC South title. They are stacked with veteran leadership hungry to win, as well as young players looking to prove themselves. With Vea out, can other players like Gaines and Brewer step up? Or will a potential long absence from the stud defender hurt the unit more than they think? After Sunday's matchup, fans and analysts alike will know more regarding the veteran's status.