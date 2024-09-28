After taking a beating at the hands of the lowly Denver Broncos in Week 3, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have landed another blow in the lead-up to Week 4 when, one day removed from a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, their starting running back has been placed on the injury report with a concerning development, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Tampa Bay has added running back Rachaad White to the injury report as questionable due to an illness,” Adam Schefter wrote on social media. “Buccaneers also have downgraded OT Luke Goedeke to out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.”

Now, on paper, this is a pretty unfortunate development, especially if White is unable to go, as he's the team's incumbent starter and a very popular player within the fanbase, but is it actually that bad? Through the first weeks of the 2024 NFL season, White has been pretty consistently outgained by his backup, 2024 fourth-round pick Bucky Irving, who has rushed for 154 yards on 25 attempts versus just 66 yards on 31 attempts by White.

Considering the Eagles' rushing offense is slightly below average, having allowed 404 rushing yards through the first three games of the year, giving Irving an extended look under center could actually provide Tampa Bay fans with a chance to evaluate the Oregon product in a lead-back role.

Will the Buccaneers miss White in Week 4 if he's unable to go? On one hand, yes, no team is better off with less depth in a game, especially if they suffer another injury when it matters most, but going into the Eagles game with Irving locked in as RB1 really isn't the end of the world, as if he can get to the second level, he should be able to do damage against a Vic Fangio defense that has historically played light boxes with just two linebackers in the middle of the field. All in all, a White-less Week 4 could prove a fruitful endeavor or definitely prove that Irving isn't quite ready for prime time just yet.