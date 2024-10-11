All-Pro Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. hasn't been on the field since Week 1 as he battles through a foot injury. But as the Buccaneers prepare for a crucial clash against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, Winfield is inching closer to suiting up.

The safety was officially limited on Friday. However, there was a sense of optimism from head coach Todd Bowles when discussing Winfield's Week 6 playing status, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

“Winfield was limited. He did a lot of things. He'll probably be a game-time decision but it's very close if he doesn't play. Hopefully he can.”

Winfield's injury came on one of the final plays of Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders. He was forced to wear a walking boot and as given a two-to-four week timetable. Week 6 will mark five weeks since his injury, but the Buccaneers won't mind the tardiness if Winfield is on the field.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-2 without the safety, boasting a 3-2 record. However, their latest loss against the Atlanta Falcons saw the team allow a season-high 36. After the contest, the Buccaneers slipped to 30th in the league, allowing 378.2 yards per game.

Whether it's in Week 6 or not, Antoine Winfield Jr. will be a massive boost for Tampa Bay when he returns to the field. Since joining the team in 2020, Winfield has racked up 391 tackles, 27 passes defended and seven interceptions. He is a Pro Bowler, All-Pro and Super Bowl champion.

Which is why the Buccaneers awarded him with a $84.1 million contract extension. Tampa Bay is hoping to have their star back on the field in Week 6. As they look to chase another NFC South crown, a win against the Saints would go a long way. But even if he needs to sit one more week, it doesn't seem long before Winfield is back in the mix.