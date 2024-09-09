The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their season with a 37-20 victory over the visiting Washington Commanders. However, things aren't all rosy for the Buccaneers entering Week 2.

Star safety Antoine Winfield Jr suffered a foot/ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple weeks, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. While it's not a season-ending injury, Winfield will be unavailable for Tampa Bay in the foreseeable future.

The safety was in a walking boot a day after the Buccaneers' victory. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that he picked up the injury on one of the final two plays of the game, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. While Bowles simply said that Winfield was, “pretty sore,” it's now evident that the injury is serious in nature.

It is not yet known exactly how much time Winfield will miss. However, the fact that the injury is deemed week-to-week is not the best sign. Still, if the safety were to miss any amount of time it would be a major hit to Tampa Bay's defense.

Since joining the team in 2020, Winfield has racked up 391 tackles, 15 sacks, 11 passes defended and seven interceptions. His play elevated to an entirely new level in 2023, as he was named an All-Pro for the first time in his career. He set new career-highs in tackles (122), sacks (six), passes defended (12), interceptions (three) and even forced fumbles (six). After previously being named a Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, Winfield's play earned him an $84 million contract extension.

The Buccaneers will try to weather the storm and carry on without Antoine Winfield when they face the Detroit Lions in Week. With a fierce passing attack led by Jared Goff, it'll be a tall task for Tampa Bay to handle.

The Bucs will take solace knowing that Winfield will be back at some point this season. But every week that goes by will feel longer and longer.